Paralympic bronze at best for Peterborough basketball star and Peterborough & Nene Valley shot put queen finishes eighth

Lee Manning in action.

It is the sixth Games in a row that GB have been in the third and fourth play-off. They will tackle Spain for bronze on Sunday (September 5) after they lost their semi-final to the United States.

GB were favourites for gold having won the World and European Championships. Manning did his bit with 16 points against Japan.

Peterborough & Nene Valley shot put ace Lydia Church finished eighth in the F12 final in the athletics stadium.

Lydia Church.

Church threw a best of 11.41 in her second attempt to finish more than two metres outside the medals. A repeat of her pesonal best thrown of 12.18 would have been good enough for fourth place.