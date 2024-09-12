PANVAC stars help Eastern Masters to an English title

Sean Reidy. Photo David Lowndes.

​Six PANVAC stars helped the Eastern Masters Regional team to first place in the English Masters Inter-Area Championship at Corby

​Dan Lewis enjoyed a good run, winning the over 35 3,000m in a time of 9:34.81.

Sean Reidy finished second in the over 35 400m hurdles with a season's best time of 58.17.

Reidy also took fourth place in the flat 400m in a time of 54:35. He also ran a leg in the 4 x100m relay in which the Eastern Masters finished fourth.

Judith Jagger was her usual all-action self competing in four over 60 events.

Jagger finished third in the shot with a throw of 8.55m and fourth in the 300m hurdles in a time of 66.43.

She also ran the 100m finishing fifth in 16.79, and was a part of the sprint relay team which finished second.

Over 50 Wendy Day finished fifth in the 200m in 32.28 and eighth in the 100m with a 15.66 clocking.

Lawson Capes.

Day also ran a relay leg and her team finished as runners-up.

Julian Smith took fourth place in the over 50 400m with a time of 57.68 before helping his team to third place in the relay.

Smith’s wife Claire was there as team manager, but was drafted in to run a leg for the winning over 35 ladies relay team.

GREAT NORTH RUN

Simon Fell led the PANVAC contingent who headed for Newcastle at the weekend. Running his 9th consecutive Great North Run, Fell finished in a time of 1:21.12 ahead of Alex Curtis in 1:27.49 an Elisabeth Sennitt Clough in 1:37.33.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC distance runners Rebecca Lee & Hannah Knight took part in the Big Half Marathon event staged in London on a course which runs from Tower Bridge to Greenwich.

Lee finished as eighth over 50 in a time of 1:38.59 while Knight clocked 1:48.07.

**Nathan Bunting clocked 15:04 when finishing 57th in the Mid-Cheshire 5k. PANVAC club-mate Dan Lewis ran 16:11 to finish as 10th over 45.

**Lawson Capes continued his successful summer of shot putting when winning a World Schools International fixture at Loughborough with a throw of 17.81m.

**PANVAC star Felix Bowling ran an 800m personal of 1:58.07 in an open meeting at Watford.

**Jack Wheatley of PANVAC won 110m hurdles bronze in the UK Youth Development League Finals at Manchester in 15.64. Though not particularly happy with his time of 15.64, teenager Wheatley overcame an even bigger hurdle when passing his driving test two days later.