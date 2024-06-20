PACTRAC teenager's great effort at the triathlon Euros
Hughes is o nly 15, but competed in the 15-19 year-old’s race and was only 30 seconds away from a podium position.
He was seventh after the initial 3.1 mile run in an impressive 17:03 and had the fastest bike split of the day as he caught the group in front.
Hughes started the final 1.5 mile run in a group of six and battled well to to finish in fifth place.
Hughes has already qualified for next year's World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.
ROUND-UP
Paul Lunn competed in the Mini-Series Sprint Triathlon at Oundle for the first time this season and ended the winning streak of Adam Clark by 43 seconds.
Lunn is an expert cyclist and turned a one-minute deficit from the swim into a one-minute advantage ahead of the run and he held on for victory despite Clark recording personal best times for the swim and run.
Rob Hammond was third, over four minutes behind Clark, but only 10 seconds ahead of fourth-place finisher Chris Elder
Susie Freeman won the ladies race ahead of Sophie Robotham and Harriet Lomas.
Steve Hope finished fifth in his age group in the Lakesman Half-Ironman distance triathlon at Derwent Water in Keswick in 6:00:33. Clubmate Mark Bedford was 23rd in his age group in 5:35:40.
Jack Shipton (21) finished his first Ironman race in 16:17:24 in Karnten-Klagenfurt in Austria.