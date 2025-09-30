PACTRAC teenager held his own in National youth triathlon race series

PACTRAC athlete Tom Hughes finished a creditable 16th in the National Youth and Junior Super Series competition.

The best young triathletes in the country have been competing against each other all season and the final race took place at Mallory Park

And the local 17 year-old finished 22nd to drop one place to 16th in the final standings.

Elsewhere PACTRAC’s Katie Tasker making a long-awaited comeback in the Sprint-Plus Triathlon at Hever Castle, finishing as first female in 10th place overall.

Katie swam 800 metres in the murky lake at just 13 degrees, before cycling a hilly 25-miles on constantly undulating roads and finishing with a 5-mile off-road run. She finished in 2.26.38 to also win her age group.

Meanwhile, Amy Mellor finished 3rd overall, in the 2,500 metre swim at the save multi-sports event. Amy chose not to wear a wetsuit and wasn’t worried by the 13 degree temperature as she finished behind two wetsuit-clad swimmers and just 15-seconds ahead of the next non-wetsuit swimmer in 44:12.

Steve Hope was also at Hever Castle and competed in the Standard Distance Triathlon which attracted some of the best athletes in the country, finishing 11th in his age group in 2.58.01.

Richard Moys finished 13th in the East Leake end-of-season Sprint Triathlon (400m, 13-miles, 3.1 miles). This was his first open triathlon for a few years and he finished in 65.46, good enough for third in his age group.