PACTRAC swimmers claim a pair of National silver medals

By Alan Swann
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:00 GMT
Sarah Caskey earned a solid third place at Graham Water.
A pair of PACTRAC members won silver medals at the English Masters National Swimming Championships in Sheffield.

Barry O’Brien missed gold by half a second in his age group 200m backstroke event. He started slowly, but powered home towards the finish to record a time of 2.58.00 and second place.

Claire Lera was in a younger age group in her 200m backstroke race and was second all the way, finishing in a creditable 2.49.90

TRIATHLONS

Sarah Caskey came third in her age group at the Grafham Water Standard Distance Duathlon, while Phil Groves finished 24th overall in a quality field for seventh in his age group.

Times/splits: Phil Groves ......... 41:11 .... 69:38 .... 20:39 ..= 2:11:28. Sarah Caskey .... 49:31 .... 96:10 .... 26:37 ..= 2:52:18

Simon Guerin finished 294th in the 70.3 Half-Ironman in Cascais, Portugal. Simon had a great swim and bike before being caught on the run in a closely contested age group to finish 20th.

TIme/splits: Simon Guerin .... 31:01 .... 2:43:20 .... 1:53:34 ..= 5:07:55.

ATHLETICS

Chris Northern recorded a top 10% finish in the Portugal Marathon in Lisbon. Chris did well to hang on to 943rd place in a time of 3:22:15 from a field of over 9,500 and just missed out on a personal best.

Roy Mayhew came 2,954th in the Leicester Half-Marathon in a time of 2:34:52. The octogenarian knocked 15 minutes off of his Munich Half-Marathon time from a fortnight ago.

