PACTRAC swimmers claim a pair of National silver medals
Barry O’Brien missed gold by half a second in his age group 200m backstroke event. He started slowly, but powered home towards the finish to record a time of 2.58.00 and second place.
Claire Lera was in a younger age group in her 200m backstroke race and was second all the way, finishing in a creditable 2.49.90
TRIATHLONS
Sarah Caskey came third in her age group at the Grafham Water Standard Distance Duathlon, while Phil Groves finished 24th overall in a quality field for seventh in his age group.
Times/splits: Phil Groves ......... 41:11 .... 69:38 .... 20:39 ..= 2:11:28. Sarah Caskey .... 49:31 .... 96:10 .... 26:37 ..= 2:52:18
Simon Guerin finished 294th in the 70.3 Half-Ironman in Cascais, Portugal. Simon had a great swim and bike before being caught on the run in a closely contested age group to finish 20th.
TIme/splits: Simon Guerin .... 31:01 .... 2:43:20 .... 1:53:34 ..= 5:07:55.
ATHLETICS
Chris Northern recorded a top 10% finish in the Portugal Marathon in Lisbon. Chris did well to hang on to 943rd place in a time of 3:22:15 from a field of over 9,500 and just missed out on a personal best.
Roy Mayhew came 2,954th in the Leicester Half-Marathon in a time of 2:34:52. The octogenarian knocked 15 minutes off of his Munich Half-Marathon time from a fortnight ago.