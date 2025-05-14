PACTRAC athletes rack up age group wins at National Championship event and 8 year-old Parker won by a nose after thrilling junior duathlon race

Race winner Sam Chapman on his bike.

PACTRAC were well represented at the British and English Triathlon Championships which took place at the Burghley Multisports Festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Standard Distance Triathlon, Jonny Hynes finished 4th in his age group with Simon Hoppe and Jack Shipton recording sixth place finishes as did Verity Miles in the accompanying Aquabike Championships.

Hynes was second after the bike section, but just missed out on a podium place after a competitive run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PACTRAC times: Hynes 2:13:50, Hoppe 2:18:33, Chris Elder 2:26:57; Ellie Piccaver 2:33:07; Shipton 239:59; Sam Folkes 2:40:16, Jennifer Williams 2:49:56, Michael Samways 3:07:29, Claire Widdowson 3:27:10.

Ophelia Goodale was in good form again.

Sam Chapman of PACTRAC retained his triathlon title at the Stamford event. He won the gold medal in the T100 triathlon, 1.2k swim, 80k bike and 18k run in 3:44:36, winning by over 16 minutes.

Mike Shadwell finished fourth overall and second in his age group in 4:03:07 and Rebecca Burge finished sixth in her age group in 5:59:36.

Paul North and Gill Bates won their age groups in the Sprint Distance Triathlon, while Susie Freeman finished 12th overall to claim an age group third place. Tracy Rookyard finished eighth in her age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Junior Triathlons, Byron Stother came 5th (age group second) with Jack Dundee just behind in 7th (age group 3rd)..

In swimming events there were age group wins for Yvonne Lee, Julia Kingsley and Rhiannon Loutit.

Eight year-old PACTRAC athlete Parker Anthony claimed top spot in a Walden Junior Duathlon (run, bike, run) event. Anthony pipped his main opponent by one second after a neck-and-neck battle throughout the race.

Clubmate Ophelia Goodale continued her good form with a second-place finish in her event. Other PACTRAC juniors to take part were India and Imogen Lazenby and Bentley Anthony.