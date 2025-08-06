Oscar celebrations for Peterborough Cycling Club, plus the latest news from the local golf clubs

Oscar Smith on top of the podium in Melton.

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Oscar Smith has celebrated a superb win in round 2 of the Melton Olympic Summer Criterium Series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criterium is a short course road race, quite often held on tight, urban circuits and Smith gambled on breaking away when heavy rain arrived with 8 laps to go and it paid off. Smith had finished fourth in round 1 of the series.

Round 10 of the Fenland Clarion Cycling Club Bluebell series saw another victory for Simon Pitchford, with Tonya Smith taking the honours for the ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitchford seems to have made a habit of winning on the Helpston circuit in recent years with very few riders able to beat the Clarion rider, and on this occasion his 22:42 clocking was enough to continue his excellent record. Tonya Smith recorded 25:39 for her victory.

Other times: Men: Luke Dolby 23:12, Richard Moys 23:18, Ian Waddilove 24:28, Ian Aunger 26:02, Karl Grundy 26:08, David Hallam 26:14, Phil Merritt 27:02, Steve Clarke 27:10, Marco Cipriani 28:07, Carl Garfield 28:12, John Robinson 28:49, Steve Hope 28:59 and Paul Robinson 31:19.

Ladies: Claire Widdowson 29:14, Sarah Bentley 30:08 and Barbara Gunn 34:40.

GOLF

Latest club results

MILTON

Ladies: Rose Salver – 1 Lesley Fredericks 40pts, 2 Georgia Sly 37.

NENE PARK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men: AFH OoM monthly medal TW 8 TW. Division One: 1 Gary Meisel 77/68, 2 Minaz Kassam 78/68, 3 Damian Hodson 82/69. Division Two: 1st Ray Tempest 88/70, 2nd Rocky Chapman 84/70, 3 Joe Pearson 86/70.

Ladies: Captain’s Day Texas Scramble: 1 Maggie Davey/Veronica Hastie/Emma Garfield nett 67.8, 2 Cath Hunt/Karen Russell/Jan James nett 67.9, 3 Rosie Stafford/Dawn Nkana/Leah Jeeves nett 68.1.

Seniors: Midweek stableford TW: Division One: 1 Nick Howard 38pts, 2 Doug Robertson 37, 3 Mike Wheeler 36. Division Two: 1 Terry Toyne 40pts, 2 Roger Barron 39, 3 Alan Brown 37.

Three Ball Waltz: 1 Ivor Knighton/Bob Stamper/Joe McIntyre nett 79, 2 Martin Gee/Trevor Lewis/Andy Mason 79, 3 George Burnside/Roger Battle/ Roy Beniston 79.

ELTON FURZE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: 36 Hole Eclectic Singles Strokeplay: 1 Mel Steel, 2 Sarah Wade, 3 Pauline Hurley.

‘Waltz with a Twist’ Competition: 1 Anne Wood/Jackie Butler/Liz Titheridge, 2 Carla Myhill/Karen Mason/Wendy Pritchard, 3 Trish Whittamore/Trish Croke/ Anna Fray.

Mixed: Weekend Medal Roll Up: 1 Liam Bohonis, 2 Felice Demaio, 3 Craig Shelton.

Seniors: Yellow/Red Stableford Qualifier: Division One: 1 Ian Simpson, 2 Bryn Woods, 3 Stephen Albutt. Division Two: 1 Roy Taggart, 2 Richard Cheng, 3 Pete Reynolds. Division Three: 1 Jim Jones, 2 Paul Hingston, 3 Roger Allen.