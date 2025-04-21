Orton man just falls short in his his bid to bring a World Bareknuckle Boxing title to Peterborough.

Martin Reffell (left).

Orton man Martin Reffell fell short in his bid to bring a World Bareknuckle Boxing title to Peterborough.

He was beaten in the sixth and last round by Liam Rees in Cardiff when challenging for his super-welterweight belt.

Commentators said: ‘The belt is on the line’ going into the last round after five tight rounds. Rees had been docked a point, leaving the fight close on the cards at Vale Sports Arena.

The fight came to a shock ending though when Rees found a gap in Reffell’s defences and curved a left hook behind his elbow and onto his ribs. Reffell went down for the first time in his bareknuckle boxing career and was counted out.

Reffell remains the number one challenger for the World Middleweight Championship, held by pound-for-pound number one Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson and the higher weight class may suit him better.

Reffell privately said he was struggling to get down to the super-welterweight limit and though he fought his heart out as always, he lacked his usual energy.

Both fighters were bloodied and feeling the pace as early as the third round and it was case of which fighter had the most left going into the last.

There was nothing in it – until Rees found a punch he said he had been working on throughout his training camp.