New best for Bunting, City of Peterborough Hockey Club talent recognised and the latest golf results

Nathan Bunting recorded a new 1,500m personal best (PB) of 3:57.84 at a British Miller's Club meeting at Loughborough.

The PANVAC speedster went under four minutes for the first time finishing 8th in a time of 3:57.84.

Two other PANVAC athletes were in action at Loughborough and Lydia Church finished 3rd in the shot put with a throw of 11.96m. Church is progressing well after a year out of the sport because of injury. Three weeks ago she threw 12.67, her 2nd best ever competitive throw.

Holly Aslin ran a 12.40 100m finishing 7th in her race.

PANVAC’ s Phil Martin finished 6th in the Whissendine six-mile road race. On a stiflingly hot evening Martin completed the undulating course in a time of 36:41. George Dove of Yaxley placed 30th with a 41:32 clocking.

Bushfield’s Elena Olik and Philipp Mallet were also in action. Olik finished as 9th lady in 44:58 with Mallet two places back in a time of 46:15.

In equally hot conditions in London, Danny Snipe of Yaxley finished 3rd in the Queen Elizabeth Park 10k with a time of 35:46.

HOCKEY City of Peterborough youngsters Joshi Harriss, Cole Bowtell, Harry Raybould, Oliver Drake, Ellie Raybould and Scarlett Walker will all be competing in the Talent Academies Championship in Nottingham at the end of this month.

City’s Ewan Fletcher was part of the Anglian Eagles squad who won the UK Lions U13 Regional Championships.

GOLF

Results from the local clubs…

MILTON

Captain’s Day

Ladies: overall winner Jennie Wood 43pts. Division One: 1 Ros Cuthbert 41pts, 2 Linda Gill 37, 3 Ann Nicholls 36. Division Two: 1 Janet Goodall 38pts, 2 Christine Macleod 32, 3 Chris Laxton 31. Division Three: 1 Val Jacobs 36pts, 2 Suzy Howard 36, 3 Deval Damany 34.

Nearest the Pin hole 16: Ann Nicholls

Men: 1 Tony Jones 44pts, 2 Anthony Rizario 39, 3 Joe Maddalo 36, 4 Neil Thomas 36, 5 Adrian Slater 35, 6 Chris Peacock 35, 7 Neil Courcey 34, 8 Luigi Manganiello 34.

Ladies

Bogey Cup: 1 Linda Gill, 2 Lesley Fredericks.

NENE PARK

Men: GQ Elec Trophy TW: Division One: 1 Column Burke 43pts, 2 Rocky Chapman 42, 3 Gary Meisel 39. Division Two: 1 Kevin Daff 46pts, 2 Pieter Nortier 41, 3 Keith Burton 40.

Seniors: July Medal OM: 1 Richard Bullivant 88/66, 2 Len Savage 86/68, 3 Mark Davey 80/69.

American Greensomes TW: 1 David Walker/Johnny Carstairs 44pts, 2 Robert Gooding/Grahame Murthwaite 42, 3 Gary Scotcher/Gary Goodale 42.

Mixed: 4BBB OM: 1st Elaine Williams/Rocky Chapman 45pts, 2 Peter Bick/Jane Darnes 44, 3 Aaron Baker/Denise Payne 43.