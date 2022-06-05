Adam Drake (left) in action for England Over 50s.

Drake played in central midfield in all three matches in Edinburgh which England won to claim the title.

Ireland were beaten 3-2, Scotland were seen off 2-0 and Wales were defeated 2-1 as Drake added to his huge collection of international medals.

This was Drake’s first tournament as an over 50, but he has previously collected age group gold medals with England at the 2012 World Cup and the 2013 European Championships. He’s also won bronze medals at the World Cups of 2014 and 2018.

Drake, who still turns out for City of Peterborough seconds in the East Premier Division, also has two silver and one bronze European Championship medal in his haul.