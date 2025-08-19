Milton Golf club youngster delivers the round of his life to qualify for prestigious Pro-Am at Wentworth

Thomas Peachey (second left) and Nick Dougherty (second right) with the two other Golf Foundation qualifiers Paul McHugh from Royal Blackheath Golf Club and Colin McGee of Pine Ridge Golf Centre.

A 12 year-old member at Milton Golf Club could be teeing it up at the iconic Wentworth course alongside a superstar professional next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Peachey delivered the round of his life at another top course, The Grove in Hertfordshire, to win a place in the Pro-Am event at the BMW PGA Championship on September 10. The main tour event kicks off on Thursday.

Peachey had won his place at The Grove by winning a Golf Foundation ‘Unleash Your Drive’ stableford competition at Milton in April with 44 points, but he topped that performance in Hertfordshire by compiling 43 points from a 13.4 handicap to clinch one of the three qualifying spots for Wentworth. It was a competition for all ages and Peachey will be joined by two adult qualifiers at Wentworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received his prize from Sky Sports lead golf commentator, and former PGA professional, Nick Dougherty. The three Golf Foundation qualifiers will be joined by a star pro. Among those confirmed to be at Wentworth are Rory Mcllroy, Billy Horschel, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott and Robert MacIntyre.

Results from the local clubs...

NENE PARK

Men: Stanground Carpets 4BBB TW: 1 Billy Hutson/Stuart Evans 48pts, 2 Anant Maher/Stuart Chalmers 47, 3 Scott Oestel/Les Carter 46.

Ladies: Atkins Gregory Trophy: Division One: 1 Hayley Gillespie 45pts, 2 Chris Young 45. 3 Barbara Caville 40. Division Two: 1 Lynda Barrett 46pts, 2 Karen Ivens 44, 3 Carol Alban 41.

Seniors: August midweek stableford TW: Division One: 1 Phil Norman 44pts, 2 Vernon Brown 40, 3 Charlie Cox 40. Division Two: 1 John Whiting-Fern 44pts, 2 Richard Sowell 42, 3 Dave Hiles 41.

ELTON FURZE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies: August Medal: 1 Sarah Wade, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Anne Milsom.

Strokeplay medal: 1 Sara Gadsby, 2 Heather Bayliss, 3 Barbara Stone.

Fun ‘Turkey AM/AM’ Comp: 1 Barbara Stone/Oggie Wentworth/Karon Mason. 2 Bonita Nightingale/Karin Henderson/Janet Elliott. 3 Janet Leitch/Margaret Seed/Shirley Simpson.

Seniors: Keith Taylor Trophy Betterball: 1: P. Milsom/B. Woods, 2 S. Wade/B. Odedra, 3 D. Price/M. Lenaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White tee stableford: Division One: 1 Ken Huntly, 2 Jonathan Page, 3 Paul Bolden. Division Two: 1 David Tansley. 2 Trevor Harrington, 3 Gary Hodson. Division Three: 1 Roger Allen, 2: Paul Davey, 3 Richard Freeborough.

Men: Midweek Rollup Medal: 1 Jake Barnes, 2 Zack Fisher, 3 Adrian Cox.

Furzegate Pairs Betterball: 1 R. Cheng/R. Watts, 2 T. Pogson/C. Pogson, 3 A. Cox/A. Young.

DARTS Mixed Pairs League

Standings: 1 Boule B P10 55pts, 2 Farcet P11 51pts, 3 Boulevard Bail Bonds P11 49pts, 4 Boulevard Believers P11 39pts, 5 Apple Cart P11 22pts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results: Apple Cart 1, Boule B 5; Boulevard Believers 5, Boulevard Bail Bonds 1.

High scores: Leigh Truss (Boule B) 180, 122; John Gooding (Boulevard Believers) 140 x 2; 100, Dennis Harbour (Boule B) 140, 100 x 2; Ian Swift (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 140, 139; Kris McKillop (Boule B) 140, 121, 100; Graham Ginn (Boule B) 127; Kyle Santoro (Apple Cart) 118; Damian Harbour (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 117; Sam Harris (Boulevard Believers) 114; Tracey Holland (Boulevard Bail Bonds) 106.

High Finishes: Kyle Santoro (Apple Cart) 118.