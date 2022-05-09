Medals galore for High Kicks

And it proved to be a very successful day with the team scooping 12 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals.
Atlanta Hickman shone with Head Coach Andrew Hicks putting her in the Senior Fighter of the Day spot after she won four golds, one silver, the open weight title belt winner and overall competitor of the competition title.
Junior fighter of the day went to Joshua Leonard for his amazing performance in his upper weight class, bringing home a gold and silver.
As one of the smallest teams there, the whole school placed sixth out of all in attendance in the medal table, which is a credit to the team as they took home 27 podium places in a European Title event.
Full results
Josh Leonard - 2nd - Point Fighting 9-11 years M 25.1-30.0kg
Josh Leonard - 1st - Point Fighting 9-11 years M 34.6-39.9kg
Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Point Fighting 11-13 years M 34-35.0kg
Arshan Nash - 1st - Point Fighting 12-13 years M 40.1-45.0kg
Arshan Nash - 1st - Point Fighting 11-13 years M 49.1-52.0kg
Madeline Keightley - 1st - Point Fighting 12-13 years F -57.0kg
Sophie Hicks - 3rd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F -57.0kg
Madeline Keightley - 2nd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F 57+kg
Sophie Hicks - 3rd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F 57+kg
Aaron Leonard - Runner Up - Point Fighting 13-15 years M 55.0-60.0kg
William Woods - Runner Up - Point Fighting 13-15 years M 55.0-60.0kg
William Woods - Runner Up - Point Fighting 14-15 years M 60.1-65.0kg
Aaron Leonard - 1st - Point Fighting 14-16 years M 58.0-61.0kg
Casey Stone - 3rd - Point Fighting 16-17 years F 50.1-55.0kg
David Cairns - 2nd - Point Fighting 22-45 years M 95+kg
Atlanta Hickman - 2nd - Point Fighting Ladies years F -64.0kg
Josh Leonard - Runner Up - Light Continuous 9-11 years M 25.1-30.0kg
Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Light Continuous 12-13 years M 0.0-40.0kg
Arshan Nash - 2nd - Light Continuous 12-13 years M 40.1-45.0kg
Madeline Keightley - 3rd - Light Continuous 12-14 years F 54.0-57.0kg
Sophie Hicks - Runner Up - Light Continuous 12-14 years F 54.0-57.0kg
Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Light Continuous Ladies years F 57.0-60.0kg
Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Light Continuous Ladies years F +66.0kg
Madeline Keightley - 1st - Tae-Do 12-13 years F 55.0-57.0kg
Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Ultimate Point Fighter 12-13 years M 0.0-40.0kg
William Woods - 1st - Ultimate Point Fighter 14-16 years M 55.0-58.0kg
Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ultimate Point Fighter Ladies years F -64.0kg
Casey Stone - 2nd - Forms/Kata/Patterns Dan Grades 17+ years Mixed Traditional Hardstyle
Casey Stone - 1st - Extreme Forms Advanced 12-17 years F
Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Extreme Forms Advanced 12-17 years F
Casey Stone - 2nd - Extreme Forms Advanced 17+ years F Musical Weapons
Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Open Weight Grand Slam Cash Prize (Pointfighting) 16+ years F
Earlier, the club had taken five kickboxers to Windsor to compete in the Cimac Superleague and the team had a successful time as they came back with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
Instructor and head coach of the day Hickman brought home two golds, a silver and a bronze to add to her accolade of medals this year and she awarded fighter of the day to Casey Stone.
Full results
Maddie Keightley: Continuous under 60kg - runner up
Arshan Nash: Continuous under 42kg - 2nd
Ollie Profitt: points-boys under 37kg - runner up
Ollie Profitt: points- cadets under 37kg -3rd
Arshan Nash: - points- cadets under 42kg - runner up
Casey Stone - points cadets advanced under 55kg - 2nd
Atlanta Hickman - continuous- under 60kg - 1st
Atlanta Hickman - continuous - under 65kg - 1st
Maddie Keightley - points cadets under 60kg- runner up
Atlanta Hickman - points under 60kg - 2nd
Atlanta Hickman - points under 65kg - 3rd