Medals galore for Hicks Karate

The Hick Kicks Karate Club team who competed at the WKO Europeans in Barnsley

And it proved to be a very successful day with the team scooping 12 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals.

Atlanta Hickman shone with Head Coach Andrew Hicks putting her in the Senior Fighter of the Day spot after she won four golds, one silver, the open weight title belt winner and overall competitor of the competition title.

Junior fighter of the day went to Joshua Leonard for his amazing performance in his upper weight class, bringing home a gold and silver.

Atlanta Hickman, Maddie Keightley, Casey Stone, Arshan Nash, Oliver Profitt and Aaron Leonard competed for High Kicks in Windsor

As one of the smallest teams there, the whole school placed sixth out of all in attendance in the medal table, which is a credit to the team as they took home 27 podium places in a European Title event.

Full results

Josh Leonard - 2nd - Point Fighting 9-11 years M 25.1-30.0kg

Josh Leonard - 1st - Point Fighting 9-11 years M 34.6-39.9kg

Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Point Fighting 11-13 years M 34-35.0kg

Arshan Nash - 1st - Point Fighting 12-13 years M 40.1-45.0kg

Arshan Nash - 1st - Point Fighting 11-13 years M 49.1-52.0kg

Madeline Keightley - 1st - Point Fighting 12-13 years F -57.0kg

Sophie Hicks - 3rd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F -57.0kg

Madeline Keightley - 2nd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F 57+kg

Sophie Hicks - 3rd - Point Fighting 12-13 years F 57+kg

Aaron Leonard - Runner Up - Point Fighting 13-15 years M 55.0-60.0kg

William Woods - Runner Up - Point Fighting 13-15 years M 55.0-60.0kg

William Woods - Runner Up - Point Fighting 14-15 years M 60.1-65.0kg

Aaron Leonard - 1st - Point Fighting 14-16 years M 58.0-61.0kg

Casey Stone - 3rd - Point Fighting 16-17 years F 50.1-55.0kg

David Cairns - 2nd - Point Fighting 22-45 years M 95+kg

Atlanta Hickman - 2nd - Point Fighting Ladies years F -64.0kg

Josh Leonard - Runner Up - Light Continuous 9-11 years M 25.1-30.0kg

Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Light Continuous 12-13 years M 0.0-40.0kg

Arshan Nash - 2nd - Light Continuous 12-13 years M 40.1-45.0kg

Madeline Keightley - 3rd - Light Continuous 12-14 years F 54.0-57.0kg

Sophie Hicks - Runner Up - Light Continuous 12-14 years F 54.0-57.0kg

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Light Continuous Ladies years F 57.0-60.0kg

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Light Continuous Ladies years F +66.0kg

Madeline Keightley - 1st - Tae-Do 12-13 years F 55.0-57.0kg

Oliver Profitt - 2nd - Ultimate Point Fighter 12-13 years M 0.0-40.0kg

William Woods - 1st - Ultimate Point Fighter 14-16 years M 55.0-58.0kg

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Ultimate Point Fighter Ladies years F -64.0kg

Casey Stone - 2nd - Forms/Kata/Patterns Dan Grades 17+ years Mixed Traditional Hardstyle

Casey Stone - 1st - Extreme Forms Advanced 12-17 years F

Sophie Hicks - 2nd - Extreme Forms Advanced 12-17 years F

Casey Stone - 2nd - Extreme Forms Advanced 17+ years F Musical Weapons

Atlanta Hickman - 1st - Open Weight Grand Slam Cash Prize (Pointfighting) 16+ years F

Earlier, the club had taken five kickboxers to Windsor to compete in the Cimac Superleague and the team had a successful time as they came back with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Instructor and head coach of the day Hickman brought home two golds, a silver and a bronze to add to her accolade of medals this year and she awarded fighter of the day to Casey Stone.

Full results

Maddie Keightley: Continuous under 60kg - runner up

Arshan Nash: Continuous under 42kg - 2nd

Ollie Profitt: points-boys under 37kg - runner up

Ollie Profitt: points- cadets under 37kg -3rd

Arshan Nash: - points- cadets under 42kg - runner up

Casey Stone - points cadets advanced under 55kg - 2nd

Atlanta Hickman - continuous- under 60kg - 1st

Atlanta Hickman - continuous - under 65kg - 1st

Maddie Keightley - points cadets under 60kg- runner up

Atlanta Hickman - points under 60kg - 2nd