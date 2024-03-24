Martin 'Wolfie' Adams turned the Power off thanks to a remarkable comeback

Deeping darts legend Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams delivered a remarkable comeback to knock the greatest player in history, Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor out of the World seniors Champion of Champions event in Blackpool on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.Martin 'Wolfie' Adams. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Adams has already guaranteed himself £2,500 in prize money for reaching the semi-finals, but he will be after the £10,000 first prize today. He takes on Richie Howson in the semi-finals today before, hopefully, a final against either Richard-Eirig Rowlands or Andy Hamilton.

Adams, a three-times world champion, beat Taylor, who won 16 world crowns, 10-9 in his quarter-final is a match billed as the battle between two darting icons. Taylor is set to retire at the end of the current season.

Taylor led 3-1, trailed 4-3, but looked set to beat Adams when easing into a 9-6 lead. But he hit double trouble as Adams came through to win the last four legs to book a semi-final date with Howson who thrashed Leonard Gates 10-2.

Adams started his final leg with a 180 and a 140 before finishing it with his 18th dart.

