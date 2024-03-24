Martin 'Wolfie' Adams turned the Power off thanks to a remarkable comeback
Adams has already guaranteed himself £2,500 in prize money for reaching the semi-finals, but he will be after the £10,000 first prize today. He takes on Richie Howson in the semi-finals today before, hopefully, a final against either Richard-Eirig Rowlands or Andy Hamilton.
Adams, a three-times world champion, beat Taylor, who won 16 world crowns, 10-9 in his quarter-final is a match billed as the battle between two darting icons. Taylor is set to retire at the end of the current season.
Taylor led 3-1, trailed 4-3, but looked set to beat Adams when easing into a 9-6 lead. But he hit double trouble as Adams came through to win the last four legs to book a semi-final date with Howson who thrashed Leonard Gates 10-2.
Adams started his final leg with a 180 and a 140 before finishing it with his 18th dart.