Lydia’s pride after winning selection to the GB Paralympic team for Tokyo
Peterborough & Nene Valley AC shot-putting ace Lydia Church is on cloud nine after being told she’ll be flying to Tokyo as part of the Great Britain Paralympic team.
Church competes in the F12 category for visually impaired athletes, and made her name on the international stage earlier this year when winning European Championship silver.
“Words can’t describe how happy and proud I am,” Church said. “My family have been amazing with their support, running me about here there and everywhere for training and competition. A massive thank you also to my club Peterborough & Nene Valley AC for all the help and support you have given me.”
The athletics programme takes place between 27 August and 5 September.
Rower James Fox, shooter Matt Skelhon and basketball player Lee Manning are other local athletes due to be taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics.