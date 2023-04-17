Joe Perry. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Perry, from Chatteris, had just started his first round match against fellow Englishman Robert Milkins when a protester from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ climate change activist group jumped on the table and spread an orange powder over the baize.

A second protester tried to glue herself to the other table in use, but failed and was escorted away.

The Perry match was suspended and will resume at 7pm on Tuesday.

The match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi resumed after a 40-minute break.

Sheffield police confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman.

The Just Stop Oil Twitter account reported: ‘At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

