Local snooker star caught up in 'Just Stop Oil' protest at the World Championships
Local snooker professional Joe Perry was caught up in a bizarre experience at the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield on Monday night.
Perry, from Chatteris, had just started his first round match against fellow Englishman Robert Milkins when a protester from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ climate change activist group jumped on the table and spread an orange powder over the baize.
A second protester tried to glue herself to the other table in use, but failed and was escorted away.
The Perry match was suspended and will resume at 7pm on Tuesday.
The match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi resumed after a 40-minute break.
Sheffield police confirmed they had arrested a man and a woman.
The Just Stop Oil Twitter account reported: ‘At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.
‘They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into in civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.’