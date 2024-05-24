Local lad Lawson is just 24cm away from a European Championship qualification distance, plus race round up

Lawson Capes in action in Loughborough.

Local lad Lawson Capes is now just 24cm short of a European Championship qualification distance in the shot put.

​The teenager was in action in the Loughborough International last weekend throwing as a guest in a competition involving senior athletes from UK international teams.

The PANVAC under 17 was not intimidated by the big boys and threw an amazing 17.86m. He was only outthrown by one athlete.

There are three weeks left before the qualification deadline.

England para athlete Lydia Church was also in shot put action at the meeting throwing 11.93m.

PANVAC’s Molly Peel ran a 4:36.48 1500m personal best at with Hannah Knight clocking 5:00.84, while Orton-based Hunts AC runner Brandon Ballard was at the meeting too, running a time of 4:09.31 for second place in the para athletics T20 category 1,500m.

ROUND-UP

Helpston’s Ruth Jones had a busy week racing in Loughborough before travelling to Cheshire 48 hours later for the Chrisleton 5k.

Jones clocked 11:05.64 in her 3,000m track race at Loughborough, following it up with a 5k time of 18:50 in Cheshire.

PANVAC’s highly rated under 17 sprinter Sean O’Donnell ran both the 100 and 200m at an open meeting in Ireland.