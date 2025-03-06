Local athletes have been running in Stamford, Oundle and Tokyo

Philippa Taylor.

​Despite crossing the finish line ahead of the 3rd-placed athlete, Philippa Taylor finished as 4th lady in the Burghley 7-mile road race.

​The Helpston Harrier, who lives a stone’s throw from the Burghley Park course, clocked a chip time of 46:30 which was her fastest run on the course for five years.

Although the 3rd-placed runner had a chip time of 46:27, Taylor finished ahead of her having crossed the start line 10 seconds before her rival as the field of over 1,300 runners jostled for position.

Taylor, who an impressive local athletics distance-running CV, was a comfortable winner in the over-55 age group with Yaxley’s Zoe Roan runner-up with a time of 51:19.

Orton-based Miguel Cann who is not affiliated to a running club finished 24th and first over 60 in a time of 42:19.

Barry Cliffe of Yaxley was 29th in 43:00 while PANVAC pair Daniel Harris & Richard Moulton finished 79th & 83rd respectively.

Harris clocked 47:35 with Moulton 20 seconds further back.

OUNDLE 20

PANVAC’s Oliver Mason finished 11th in with a time of 2:12.11.

Steve Wilson of Thorney took 66th place in 2:35.43 while PANVAC’s Paul Parkin was 7th over 60 with a 2:50.34 clocking.

TOKYO MARATHON

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough just missed out on a sub-four hour time when clocking 4:00.27 in the Tokyo Marathon.