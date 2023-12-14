​The Peterborough United back-up boys sprang into life in last week’s 3-0 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Arsenal Under 21s.

Ricky-Jade Jones gives his goal celebration an airing. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Manager Darren Ferguson was pleased with the performance of a side that started with just one regular first teamer in midfielder Archie Collins.

"The lads that came in did well,” Ferguson insisted. “And that was encouraging as we will need them all up to speed and all in good spirits as all will be needed at some time this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition for places will be important for Posh in the second-half of the campaign and we’ve highlighted three positions where the battle to start could become fierce.

Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Posh against Arsenal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​RICKY-JADE JONES v v MALIK MOTHERSILLE

Perhaps the most fascinating battle of all will be the one for the centre-forward slot.

Jones is the man in possession and was outstanding against Oxford at the weekend when he scored his sixth goal of the season, but he is yet to convince everyone of his long-term suitability. He’s pleasingly stayed injury-free for a while though.

Jones missed four decent scoring chances in the recent FA Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers. Mothersille missed three one-one-ones in the game against Arsenal, but did notch his first goal for the club.

Posh back-up goalkeeper Fynn Talley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mothersille played in a front two alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris in the Arsenal game which suited him as he could play on the shoulder of the last defender and use his blistering pace to scoot clear.

Jones, who is even quicker, plays in the middle of a front three and his hold-up play and passing has improved, but Mothersille looks more in control of the ball when running with it at speed.

Assuming Jonson Clarke-Harris has departed, Jacob Wakeling could also challenge for starts.

Wakeling, an August signing from Exeter, has struggled for opportunities so far. He’s not been available for Posh in EFL Cup or Trophy ties as he played in both competitions for Exeter earlier in the season.

​NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC v FYNN TALLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talley’s display in goal against Arsenal was an eye-opening one. He was safe and when tested he made top-class saves, including from a penalty kick

Apart from a goal-costing dropped cross in an irrelevant Trophy game against Colchester, Talley’s problems, in his handful of appearances, have all been with the ball at his feet, but he was safe enough against the young Gunners.

Bilokapic is a better passer of the ball, but some of his recent form when dealing with crosses, even under minimal pressure, has been scary, although he was excellent all-round against Oxford last weekend.

The Aussie will remain number one for the foreseeable future, but Talley has emerged as a real threat for the first-team number one spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh Academy graduate goalkeeper Will Blackmore will be back in action in the new year, but is is likely to return as third choice number one.

​JOEL RANDALL v RYAN DE HAVILLAND

De Havilland claimed his first Posh goal in the win against Arsenal after starting in the number 10 role Ferguson believes suits him best.

And he promptly claimed his second goal four days later as a late substitute for Randall against Oxford.

Randall has been one of the stars of the Posh season and Kwame Poku can also be effective in the position so De Havilland will have his work cut out to break through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh won’t want to move Poku from the wing so if Randall stops picking up space so easily and stops providing goals and assists, De Havilland should be next in line.

The former Barnet player is two-footed and probably a more consistent passer than Randall, but he is a bit behind on the other skills required to be an effective 10.

​

​