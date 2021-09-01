Lee still has his sights on a Paralympic medal, but Matt is beaten in his first event
Peterborough man Lee Manning moved a step nearer a Paralympic medal today (September 1).
Manning, a former Jack Hunt School student, was part of the Great Britain Wheelchair basketball team which beat Canada 66-52 in a tough quarter-final. Manning was the team’s second highest scorer with 17 points.
Canada had a 10-point lead early in the third quarter, but a strong final period saw GB romp home in their attempt to add Paralympic Gold to their World and European titles.
GB will now play either Australia or Japan in a semi-final on Friday (September 3) with the final scheduled for Sunday. GB have already beaten both countries in group matches. The United States and Spain will contest the second semi-final.
There was disappointment for Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon yesterday as he could only finish 16th in the mixed air rifle 10m event. Skelhon, a multiple Paralympic medallist, has another shot at a medal on Friday when taking part in the mixed rifle 50m event.
Peterborough Nene Valley shot put queen Lydia Church takes part in her F12 Final on Friday.