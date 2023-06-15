Hannah Saunders in action in Wolverhampton.

​The precocious talent from the city’s outstanding Archway Club won the under 11 and under 13 singles titles at the English Championships in Wolverhampton and then combined with clubmate Amber Lemmon to win silver in the under 13 doubles.

Number one seed Saunders’ success in the under 11 competition was remarkable as she saved six match points before winning her semi-final in five sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then fought off a spirited comeback from Lemmon in the final to win in five sets again after her opponent had levelled from two sets down.

Archway's national champions Hannah Saunders and Zihan Lin.

Saunders was also number one seed in the under 13 event and won the final in four sets.

Saunders and Lemmon fought back from two sets down to draw level with the top seeds in the doubles, but the favourites won the deciding set.

And it was an Archway double at under 11 level as Zihan Lin won the final in straight sets after overcoming clubmate Lewis Wu in a tough quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight Archway players competing in the event reached the quarter-finals at worst.

Cindy Xiao, Nathan Lindsay, Li Hao Chen and Jayden Chen also took part.

Archway chairman Julian Tee said: “In less than 4 years, our local club has produced 8 players who have reached the quarter finals of the boys and girls English National Championships, picking up 3 gold and 2 silver medals, despite restrictions through the sad impact of the pandemic.

“The Governing body of the sport acknowledge the vast strength in depth of the squad in achieving such levels, having recently selected seven Archway players to represent England in an International tournament in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad