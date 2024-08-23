Kickboxing Turners turn it on as part of Team GB at European Championships

​From the left, Jack Turner, Phil Turner, Melitta Turner and Tom Dolby. Photo courtesy of PTKA Kickboxing

​Werrington-based P.T.K.A Kickboxing Club members starred at the European International Martial Arts Games in High Wycombe.

​They fought as part of the Great Britain martial arts team in a top-class event and returned with a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

It was a real family affair as Jack Turner (17) became a European Champion after winning a gold medal in Black Belt Kickboxing Points alongside his fourth place finish in Continuous Kickboxing.

Jack’s father, and club chief instructor Phil Turner (39), scooped two silver medals in 80kg Black Belt Kickboxing Points.

And sister/daughter Melitta Turner (12) earned an excellent fourth-placed finish in a tough Kickboxing Continuous division.

The club’s bronze medal was won by assistant Instructor Tom Dolby (33) in the 90kg Continuous Kickboxing category.

P.T.K.A Kickboxing runs classes out of Loxley Community Centre, Werrington on Friday evenings.

The club works with adults, as well as youngsters aged five and above, and caters for those keen to take part in competitions as well as those more interested in fitness-based training.

Contact Phil Turner by e-mail at [email protected] if interested in attending.