Jake Jarman picked for another GB World Championshiop gymnastics squad

Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman will compete for Great Britain at the 2023 World Championships next month.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read

James Hall, Harry Hepworth, Courtney Tulloch and Max Whitlock OBE complete the GB team for event in Antwerp, Belgium.

Jarman (21) helped GB win a team bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships in LIverpool and finished a superb fifth in the all-around individual competition.

The team bronze is his only world medal to date, but he has won multiple medals at European Championship and Commonwealth Games level.

