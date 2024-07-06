Jake is seeking a perfect 10 seconds at the Paris Olympics
That's the average time it takes to complete a vault – the apparatus which appears to offer the 22 year-old his best hope of winning a gold medal.
Jarman became Britain’s first vault world champion in 2023 so will automatically be one of the favourites when the event is staged in Paris on August 4.
Unlike most other gymnastic disciplines, the vault is over in a flash, but Jarman still believes it is crucial to follow a clear, methodical thought process.
One that doesn’t actually require much thinking at all!
Jarman told the BBC: “I imagine myself running down the vault run, hitting the vault table and landing the vault, nailing it - and then I visualise it again, but from a third person's point of view, a spectator perspective.
"Then I just try and shut out every single thought that goes through my head. It's quite hard to do that when you've got a lot of emotions running through you.
"You finish the routine within 10 seconds and I feel like it works best when I don't think."
As all elite sportsmen have to be, Jarman is very focused, but he also uses the people who have helped him develop, from the 10 year-old boy spotted on a Peterborough playground to a world class competitor, as motivation.
"I've been part of the Huntingdon club since I was a little kid and to be able to go to the Olympic Games, which is the biggest event in this sport, is such a massive achievement," Jarman added.
"Thinking back on my earliest memories of gymnastics to now, I can't believe I've made it this far.
"Regardless of how well I do I'll have made a lot of people proud including close friends and family, especially people like my nan who has been a massive supporter of my career throughout my whole life.
"It means the absolute world to me to make those people proud.”
As well as his World Championships gold medal Jarman has won four Commonwealth Games golds and three European Championship golds. This will be his first Olympic Games.