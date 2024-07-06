Jake Jarman with his vault gold medal from the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

​Peterborough’s Olympic gymnastics medal hopeful Jake Jarman is hoping for a perfect 10-second performance in Paris.

​That's the average time it takes to complete a vault – the apparatus which appears to offer the 22 year-old his best hope of winning a gold medal.

Jarman became Britain’s first vault world champion in 2023 so will automatically be one of the favourites when the event is staged in Paris on August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike most other gymnastic disciplines, the vault is over in a flash, but Jarman still believes it is crucial to follow a clear, methodical thought process.

Jake Jarman with his vault gold medal from the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

One that doesn’t actually require much thinking at all!

Jarman told the BBC: “I imagine myself running down the vault run, hitting the vault table and landing the vault, nailing it - and then I visualise it again, but from a third person's point of view, a spectator perspective.

"Then I just try and shut out every single thought that goes through my head. It's quite hard to do that when you've got a lot of emotions running through you.

"You finish the routine within 10 seconds and I feel like it works best when I don't think."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As all elite sportsmen have to be, Jarman is very focused, but he also uses the people who have helped him develop, from the 10 year-old boy spotted on a Peterborough playground to a world class competitor, as motivation.

"I've been part of the Huntingdon club since I was a little kid and to be able to go to the Olympic Games, which is the biggest event in this sport, is such a massive achievement," Jarman added.

"Thinking back on my earliest memories of gymnastics to now, I can't believe I've made it this far.

"Regardless of how well I do I'll have made a lot of people proud including close friends and family, especially people like my nan who has been a massive supporter of my career throughout my whole life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It means the absolute world to me to make those people proud.”