Jack on track for a super 2025 after a flying start the season

Jack Wheatley.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC hurdler Jack Wheatley had a great leap year in 2024 lowering his 110m hurdles best time on six occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​And he has sprung into action again in 2025, setting a new personal best (PB) in Loughborough and then going even quicker at the same venue a few days later.

Sadly his latest run was wind assisted so won't be recognised in the record books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After clocking 14.97 at the Charnwood Open the previous weekend the 18 yea-old was looking for another good time at the Loughborough Open Meeting.

Jack Wheatley in rugby union action.

He got it, crossing the line in a wind assisted time of 14.63.

Despite this he is currently sitting second in the national under 20 110m hurdles rankings and is looking to the season ahead with optimism.

Wheatley doubled up at Loughborough by also taking on the 100m. The wind was at a legal level at the time the race was run and his time of 11.58 was just a fraction of a second off his PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 indoor season was a success for Wheatley too, and he finished it ranked 11th in his national age group 60m Hurdles standings.

The speedy youngster is also a star at Fengate where he features as a flying winger for the Peterborough Rugby Club colts team.

Two more PANVAC under 20s were in action at Loughborough on Saturday.

Max Roe clocked 15.24 in the 110m hurdles while Felix Bowling ran a 2:02.93 800m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 17s Louie Hemmings and Lewis Legge have also been setting new fastest times. Hemmings did so when running a 9:09.17 3,000m at Watford, while Legge clocked 4:09.40 in a 1500m race at Loughborough.

op veteran

PANVAC’s Dan Lewis finished 8th and first veteran in the Stanwick 10k on Easter Monday. Lewis crossed the line in a time of 35:28.

Yaxley’s Dave Bell clocked 47:13 for 101st place with Nigel Cronin of Bushfield 103rd in 47:20.

Ok from Kay

PANVAC’s Kay Gibson finished as the 5th over 55 with a time of 27:47 at Sunday's Fakenham 5k.

London Marathon

It’s the big race on Sunday. Full round-up of local results in next Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph and online.