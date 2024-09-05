It's all over for Stilton shooter Skelhon, but basketball star Manning is in Paralympic semi-final action on Thursday
Skelhon won a gold medal on his Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and a silver and a bronze in London four years later.
The 39 year-old also competed in the 2016 and 2020 Games without success. He finished fifth in his first event this year – the 10m air rifle mixed prone SH1 competition – but didn’t qualify for the final in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 event on Thursday morning. Skelhon was 11th in qualification with only the top eight going on to contest the final.
Peterborough man Lee Manning is in the GB squad to contest a Wheelchair Basketball semi-final which starts at 3pm on Thursday. A win would guarantee at least a silver medal, while a defeat would mean a play-off for the bronze medal. GB and Manning have won bronze medals in each of the last two Paralympics, but are hot favourites to beat Germany today after beating them comfortably earlier in the tournament.
