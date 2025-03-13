How Yaxley Runners got on after invading Lisbon and a race round-up

Yaxley Runners in Lisbon

​Enough Yaxley Runners to fill a medium sized aeroplane flew to Portugal for Sunday’s Lisbon Half Marathon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Fortunately temperatures for the race were reasonably cool, which helped several of the athletes record notable times and finish high up in a field of over 17,500 runners.

Darren Wells was their first runner home, finishing 189th in 1:19.21. Wells was followed by Darren Hillier who clocked 1:20:06 for 233rd place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Bradley & Neil Price both made the top 500 with Bradley 317th in 1:21.45 with Price clocking 1:23.01 for 406th place.

Joe Bennett placed 739th with a time of 1:26.32 ahead of Mino Migliorini who finished 783rd in 1:27.03.

Carl Baron made the top 1,000 with an 819th place finish and a time of 1:27.24. Michael Branston placed 1,032nd in 1:28.55 with Sam Pettitt 1,336th in 1:30.23.

ROUND-UP

Helpston Harrier Natasha English led the local runners at the Cambridge Half Marathon, finishing as 50th lady in a time of 1:25.47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consistent Martin Stevens of Werrington Joggers was the leading man finishing 784th with a time of 1:27.27.

PANVAC’s Tim Andrews placed 905th with a 1:28.55 clocking while George Dove of Yaxley also made the top 1,000 finishing 981st in a time of 1:29.38.

Thorney's Zion Demba was the 108th lady home in 1:30.32, and Eye’s Daniel Ward placed 1,528th with a 1:34.38 clocking.

More athletics page 77.