History for Northants bowlers after a close finish and now for some national finals
They completed the hat-trick in this double rink event for county officers and executives at Lincoln, pipping near neighbours North Cambs on shots difference (+22 to +16) after they had finished level on 19 points.
Northants won on both rinks against Hunts and Humberside, won one and lost on against Lincs and tied on both against Norfolk. The successful rinks were: Andy Cox, Martyn Dolby, Graham Agger; Bob Warters, Ally McNaughton, Simon Law.
The county ladies will be hoping to make it a county double when they compete in the Harry Carver Trophy at the same venue on Tuesday which is a curtain-raiser to the national indoor finals which begin the following day.
In the championships, Yvonne Monaghan is targeting three events - open and senior singles and pairs, while Martyn Dolby and young Ollie Jeapes will be defending the senior and junior singles titles respectively.
