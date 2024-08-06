Jake Jarman’s parents have arrived back in Peterborough bursting with pride after watching their son claim his first Olympic medal.

The parents of Peterborough’s Jake Jarman have been left blown away by the performance of their son over the past week.

Tony and Ana, who live in Gunthorpe, travelled out to Paris to watch their son compete in the Men’s Team event and say him also qualify for the Individual All-Around, Vault and Floor Final.

After helping GB finish fourth in a very strong Team field, Jarman went onto place sixth in the All-Around and fourth again on Vault but deliver a brilliant bronze on Floor.

Despite Floor always being an apparatus close to this heart, the vast majority of Jake’s World, European and Commonwealth medals have been won in team events or on Vault, meaning he was especially delighted to medal on Floor; missing the gold by only 0.067 of a mark.

Jake’s dad Tony said: “What a great week. It was absolutely perfect. He did 19 routines, ending with the individual finals- he’s done a hell of a lot of work and he’s been almost pitch perfect! He’s been absolutely awesome.

“He was consistently getting 14.9 and over on the floor, which is unbelievable work.

“He just wanted to go out and enjoy himself, live the experience and entertain people with some fantastic gymnastics. He was really focused on enjoying it.

“He never told us what his expectations were but he was stunningly delighted with picking up a bronze medal on floor. That has always been his real passion and because he managed to medal on that, it made everything ok.

“He absolutely loved the experience and hats off to the French for the organisation and the general spirit around Paris has been spot on, can’t fault them at all.

“For his first real experience of an Olympics, he has got a lot from it. He understands how it operates, he knows what he needs to do and his coach (Ben Howells) told us that it’d been really good for him to understand everything about how he works and how to bring everything together for an Olympics. When we go to LA in four years time, the two of them will be in a really good position.

“Ana was quite subdued and nervous whereas I’m a lot more vocal with my Jake Jarman flag and cheering. It’s a real honour to not just watch Jake but all of the gymnasts because the level is so high.

“We are seasoned spectators now but even for us, some of the stuff we were seeing was phenomenal. We’d highly recommended the experience to anyone thinking of going out and watching in the arena. Just do it!

“We then got to go to an athlete’s presentation for medallists in an arena in front of the Eiffel Tower. There was about 30,000 people there, it was a stunning backdrop. We got champagne, lovely food and got to meet all of the Olympians as well. It was awesome.

“They walked down a catwalk and we get everyone was watching and cheering. The noise was just overwhelming.

“Then we went to Team GB House and we got to meet all the Olympians there and speak to all of the officials. We had a really good time and met some lovely people. I just wish the whole thing was more than every four years!”

Jake has ended his Olympics with a bronze medal but also an army of new fans due to his personality that has been seen in interviews and also his support of his teammates during events.

He will remain in Paris until the end of the games to attend the closing ceremony before returning home to enjoy some well deserved time off.

Tony added: “Just seeing him nail those seven days was absolutely brilliant.

"As parents, when people come us to us and say ‘what a fantastic performance’ and they tell us how much they enjoy watching Jake, it’s so pleasing. Everyone has been so full of praise for him.

“The whole experience was really fun and the atmosphere was electric, just phenomenal, so loud.

"Everyone was really appreciating the high quality of the gymnastics, it was just another world. Everyone turned up with their A game and you didn’t see that many mistakes.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and we’ve fully enjoyed watching him. It’s been a fantastic journey.