Gold for Gowler at prestigious event in a terrific weekend for Top Yard Boxing Club stars

​Top Yard Boxing Club star Shae Gowler delivered an outstanding display to win a gold medal at the renowned Haringey BoxCup event.

​The 18 year-old old defeated Shane Price from West Ham in a brilliant semi-final battle at 60kg before overcoming David Gerstenlauer, an international champion from The Art of Boxing Club in Germany, in a superb final.

Gowler needed to box out of his skin in his semi-final against a big puncher who had hordes of fans in the crowd.

A bruising battle commenced from the first bell with both boxers exchanging punches in bunches. The work rate from both was immense, but Gowler used his range to keep his opponent away from him, while getting cleaner shots off in the exchanges.

This really was a crowd-pleasing thriller and worthy of a final, although the bout against Gerstenlauer was also a high quality affair.

This time Gowler was up against a taller, technically engineered boxer and had to make adjustments.

The first round saw Gowler slipping and rolling, closing the range and catching the German from all angles. The second round saw Gerstenlauer come out strongly, but Gowler met him in the middle, scoring heavy shots to the body and head.

The final round was a survival of the fittest with non-stop action and both giving it their all, but Howler emerged victorious to claim one of the most coveted gold medals.

​At Haringey BoxCup, Top Yard coaches and fighters, from left, Craig Broom, Aamir Shirazi, Akif Shirazi, Shae Gowler, Amat Jobe and Bilal Javed.

Top Yard teammate Amat Jobe (22) had to work even harder before collecting an excellent silver medal.

Jobe took on the famous Yaseen Ramsey – ‘The Chess Boxer’ - from Islington who has a huge following on social media.

But Jobe took just 30 second to demolish him with crippling body shots and a whipping left hook and then right hand to KO his opponent, shocking the arena and bringing a lot of attention to the Top Yard boxer.

Jobe then blasted his way to a third-round semi-final stoppage of former Haringey Champion Antonia Dobson from Trentside ABC who had done well to survive a standing eight count in the second round.

But three-time Haringey champion, Irishman Terry Mcentee from DCU BC, was too canny in the final and took a deserved points win with a fine defensive and counter-attacking display, although big-hitting Jobe was far from outclassed.

A third Top Yard star Aamir Shirazi was handed a tough quarter-final draw against two-time New Zealand champion, and current Oceania number one, Finbar O'Sullivan at 54kg.

But the city teenager’s style proved difficult for the aggressive come- forward Kiwi to work out and Shirazi scored regularly with head and body shots. This was a classy performance from Shirazi to take a comfortable win into a semi-final against Hussain Ali from TKO Barking.

Both are two-time National champions and it was Ali who won a split points decision after a terrific tussle full of high class moves.