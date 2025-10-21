Globe-trotting PACTRAC triathletes competed on opposite sides of the world

Simon Hoppe.

PACTRAC athletes finished their season on opposite sides of the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Hoppe competed in the World Sprint Triathlon Championships in Wollongong, near Sydney in Australia, while Steve Hope competed for the eighth time in the Challenge Paguera Triathlon in Majorca. Globe-trotting clubmates Becs Burge had already finished her season in Hawaii the week before, while Paul Lunn still has races in Spain and America to come.

Hoppe went into the World Championships representing Team GB for the 29th time at World and European events. He was looking for another top-10 finish and had a solid start in the 750 metre swim, but just missed out on joining the lead group on the bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoppe joined a small group of riders in the second group, as the top eight riders gradually pulled away. His group of four were three minutes down at the end of the 13-mile bike and he set off on the run in hot pursuit of that top-10 finish, but sadly he tore a hamstring very early on the three-mile run and had to walk to the finish to complete the race, dropping to 54th place in his age group.

He then missed out on the subsequent Team Relay event.

Hope’s race was a half-ironman distance event. This is a tough race which takes cyclists up into the early part of the mountains and offering nowhere to hide on the 27-degree four-lap run;. Hope took on some of the best age group athletes in Europe and finished in 5:51:05 for a creditable 14th place finish in his bracket.