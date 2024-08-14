Generous City of Peterborough Hockey Club players raising money for SWAN charity

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Hockey players at the SWAN Charity Day at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.Hockey players at the SWAN Charity Day at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.
Generous hockey players at the City of Peterborough club are set to raise almost £2,000 for the SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) charity.

The club hosts a fund-raising charity tournament day every year at Bretton Gate for SWAN and the latest raised £1650 on the day with more to come from stick raffles.

The actual tournament was won by Green Ostriches who beat Pink Swans 2-0.

