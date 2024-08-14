Hockey players at the SWAN Charity Day at Bretton Gate. Photo David Lowndes.

Generous hockey players at the City of Peterborough club are set to raise almost £2,000 for the SWAN (Syndrome Without A Name) charity.

The club hosts a fund-raising charity tournament day every year at Bretton Gate for SWAN and the latest raised £1650 on the day with more to come from stick raffles.

The actual tournament was won by Green Ostriches who beat Pink Swans 2-0.