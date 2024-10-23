Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local athletics giant Geoff Capes has passed away aged 75.

Capes competed in three Olympic Games shot put competitions in 1972, 1976 and 1980 and won two Commonwealth Games titles in 1974 and 1978. He was also crowned World Strongman Champion on two occasions, in 1983 and 1985. Capes was also European Indoor Champion twice and won a European Championship bronze in Rome in 1984.

Capes was born in Holbeach and worked and lived in Peterborough for a decade after joining the Cambridgeshire Police Force in the 1970s when he was also starting to make a name for himself as a star athlete. He made his GB debut in 1970 and stayed in the side for 11 years amassing a record number of athletics caps for his country. He represented GB 67 times and England a further 35 times.

He failed to qualify for the final throws in his first Olympics in Munich in 1972 when he was 21. He was then sixth in Montreal in 1976 and fifth in Moscow in 1980. Capes had been fancied to medal in both his last two Games.

Geoff Capes in action. (Photo by Michael Fresco/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He quit amateur sport after Moscow and became a regular on the World Strongman tour. He was also a regular on popular BBC programme Superstars. His grandson Lawson Capes is a member of Peterborough Athletics Club and is an age group National Champion and GB international in shot put.

A family statement issued on Wednesday read: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man.”

Capes was a renowned breeder of budgerigars.