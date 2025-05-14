Flying start by PANVAC in defence of their Eastern Masters title

The winning PANVAC Masters relay team, from the left, Dave Collier, Julian Smith, Dave Knighton and Andy Robson.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC Masters athletes got their defence of the Eastern Masters Track & Field crown off to a flying start in Kings Lynn.

​They saved the best until last winning all four relays, the male and female over 35 & over 50 races.

The relays featured an unusual format of two 200m legs being sandwiched between two 400m legs. Kay Gibson ran a fine final leg in the over 50 ladies race, holding off a chasing former British Masters medalist from Cambridge & Coleridge AC.

The over 50 men won by a colossal 23 second margin, with no-one else on the finishing straight when Julian Smith brought the baton home.

In last year's finals the ladies took silver & the men bronze. However the combined score far outdid that achieved by any other club. After the resounding weekend wins PANVAC appear to have one foot in the finals already despite having three of the four matches still ahead of them.

The men dominated the 1,500m with Daniel Lewis winning the over 35 race in 4:38.8. Brian Corleys was 10 seconds behind Lewis when winning the over 50 race, while Dave Knighton was first over 60 in 5:17.9.

Maggie Skinner won the over 35 ladies 1,500m with a 5:23.1 clocking.

Judith Jagger had her usual busy day winning the over 60 high jump & shot. Jagger, who threw the shot 8.15m, also claimed four 2nd places.

Wendy Day won the ladies over 50 100m in 16.1 and also finished first in the long jump.

Claire Smith took the 100m honours in the over 35 race with a 13.9 clocking. Smith’s win was matched by her husband Julian who finished 1st in the men's over 50 100m in a time of 13.6. He then proceeded to win the 400m. Nicola Gibson won the over 35 ladies 400m on her debut as a veteran athlete in 69.2.

Andy Robson took the over 50 men's long jump honours with a distance of 4.04m and there was the usual success in the throws. Simon Achurch won the over 50 shot, with a distance of 11.15m, along with the hammer. Andrea Jenkins threw 39.42m to win the ladies over 35 hammer.

An over 70 category has been introduced into some events, and Tim Needham took advantage of this by winning the hammer with a throw of 26.45m.