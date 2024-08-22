Ros Loutit.

​Ros Loutit of Yaxley Runners won the over 40 ladies crown at the Peterborough 5K Grand Prix series despite being 60 years old.

​Masters prizes are awarded in five year age categories from 35 years of age upwards, and the flying Scotswoman finished ahead of all the ladies from 40 years of age upwards and was promoted up four categories.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC boasted five age group winners in the end of series standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Lewis won the men's over 45 top prize after a tight battle with clubmate Kirk Brawn who had to settle for second place.

Ros Loutit

Olivia Walker finished as first female under 20 while Rebecca Lee was the top over 50 lady.

At opposite ends of the age spectrum Kai Chilvers took the under 20 top spot with Dave Knighton the leading over 60.

Several other PANVAC athletes were amongst the prizes.

Nathan Bunting had to settle for second place overall in the series behind Hunts AC’s James Orrell while Craig Al-Rousi finished as under 20 runner-up. Alison Staines was third over 45 lady with Barry Warne finishing as third over 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Loutit's first place, Yaxley athletes won eight other prizes.

Susan Ball topped the ladies over 65 standings, while Min Migs placed second in the men's over 55 category with Jayne Connor second over 45 lady.

There were third place finishes for Barbara Jonhson, Claire Piercy, Michael Branston, Kayleigh Longfoot and Darren Hillier.

Thorney’s Kelly Maddy won the over 45 ladies category with third places going to Thorney under 17s Grace Randall and Luke Maddy.

Eye’s Roy Young finished as third over 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Bone and Finlay Smith made it a PANVAC one-two in the under 13 junior 3k race age group, while Roman Jones, the son of Helpston’s Shara Jones, was the winning under 11. PANVAC’s Jake Henson finished third.

PANVAC’s Toby Staines finished as third under 15 boy with Izzy Hurn third under 15 girl.

Elena Faulkner of Yaxley was third under 11 girl with Thorney's Emma Granville the third under 13.