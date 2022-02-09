Fanous win for Peterborough RUFC Under 15s and the club’s ladies are riding high in a local league

Borough Under 15s after beating Shelford.

Jack Wheatley was the leading light of a tremendous all-round Cambridgeshire Cup performance as they maintained their unbeaten record for the season.

In tough windy conditions, Borough came back from 7-0 behind in the first half to 7-5 with a great kick-and-chase try by Wheatley, only for the conversion from wide out to hit the post.

The second half was better for the home side with long periods spent in Shelford’s half and a second kick-and-chase try from Wheatley secured a famous 10-7 victory.

Peterborough RUFC Ladies.

It was not such good news for Borough under 16s who lost 17-14 against Long Buckby in the East Midlands Plate.

Charlotte Badger and Ilona Steenkamp scored four tries apiece as the club’s under 13 girls enjoyed a 70-30 home win over Bedford.

There was also a hat-trick for Maddie Hall, two tries for Imy Bradney and a single score for Hollie Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile Peterborough Ladies beat Sleaford 37-17 at Fengate in their latest local league game thanks to a strong finish to the contest.

The city side are second in a six-team league behind Lincoln and with only two games to go they need favours from other teams to have a chance of jumping into top spot. Lincoln have already beaten Borough twice after two close contests.

Borough’s game with Sleaford was a tight affair until the closing stages when the home side scooted clear. Penny Woods claimed two tries with Steph Warlow, Gemma Carter, Lucy Gimson, Poppy O’Driscoll and Eve Hilliam-Clarke also crossing for tries.

Georgie Sheridan was named forward of the match with Woods (back of the match) and O’Driscoll (players’ player of the match) also receiving accolades.

The Ladies returned to action this season after the 2020-21 campaign was lost to Covid.

Several new players joined the club with members of the under 18s also stepping up to senior rugby and the mix of experience and youth has served the team well.

Borough are the only non-Lincolnshire-based side. Their opponents have been Deeping, Lincoln, Boston, Sleaford and Kesteven.