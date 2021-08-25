Ex-Jack Hunt School students lead the local chase for Paralympic Gold - and when you can see them in action

Lee Manning in action.

Champion rower James Fox and basketball star Lee Manning both attended the city school and both are tipped to win gold at the Tokyo Games which started today (August 25).

Peterborough Nene Valley athlete Lydia Church and Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon are also taking part in Tokyo and they also have decent chances of a medal.

Fox should be the first to compete for Gold when he will help defend a mixed coxed quad title GB won decisively in Rio in 2016. The heats take place on Friday with the final on Sunday.

James Fox (front).

Fox is the only surviving member of the Rio crew, but the new line-up will enter the contest as hot favourites for gold having added the European crown in May to their World Championship glory in 2019 when the British quartet set the current world record time of 6:49.240 at the semi-final stage. Incredibly GB are unbeaten in this event for 11 years!

Manning is part of the world ranked number one GB wheelchair basketball team who start a run of five group games against Algeria on Thursday with the final scheduled for September 5.

Manning was a key points scorer when GB won the world title in 2018.

Skelhon won a shooting Gold in Beijing in 2008 and won a silver and bronze at the London Games in 2012. He is competing in two events.

Matt Skelhon.

Church will compete in the F12 shot put category for visually impaired athletes. She made her name on the international stage earlier this year when winning European Championship silver. A repeat of her career best throw would give here a chance of a medal.

“I’m just happy and proud to be taking part,” Church said. “Becoming an Olympian is a dream come true.”

WHEN TO SEE OUR STARS IN ACTION All times GMT

JAMES FOX: ROWING: Mixed coxed quad: Heats: Friday, August 27, 2am. Final: Sunday, August 29, 2.30am.

Lydia Church.

LEE MANNING: BASKETBALL: Mens Wheelchair event: Group stages: GB v ALGERIA, Thursday, August 26, 6.45am. GB v Germany, Friday, August 27, 6.45am, GB v USA, Saturday, August 28, 9am, GB v IRAN, Sunday, August 29, 9am, GB v Australia, Monday, August 30, 9am.

Quarter-finals: Wednesday, September 1, Semi-finals: Friday, September 3. Bronze medal match: Sunday September 5, 2am.

Gold medal match: Sunday, September 5, 4.15am.

MATT SKELHON: SHOOTING: Mixed air rifle 10m: Final: Wednesday, September 1, 3.30am. Mixed rifle 50m Final: Sunday, September 5, 3.30am.