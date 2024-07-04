European over 65 gold for PACTRAC man as Lunn smashes a club record by 52 seconds
Brown was 6th in his 65+ year age group, and over 2 minutes down, after the 1.2 mile swim, but quickly took the lead in his favoured 56-mile bike section to win convincingly by 11:06 minutes. in 2:58:48.
It was his first podium finish in 7 attempts whilst representing Team GB.
MORE GOLD
Laura Hardy and Amy Mellor competed in the Regional Open Water 5km Swimming Championships, and after a close sprint finish won the gold and silver medals in 1:27 hours. Both are now in training for the National Championships.
COURSE RECORD
Paul Lunn beat his own course record in the 5th Mini-Series race at Oundle by a whopping 52 seconds.
Lunn was 41 seconds behind Adam Clark after the swim, but delivered a speedy performance on the bike to take the lead by over a minute and then powered home with a fast run to win by over a minute-and-half in 44.54 while beating a course record he set in 2021.
Clark (46.34) also beat his best time for the course and broke his own club record in the swim. Paul Davis also broke the previous record swim time.
Lunn now has the 5 fastest times on the course, 5 of the top 6 bike splits and the top 3 run times.
SUSIE SHINES
Susie Freeman finished 3rd overall in the Swim, Run event at Grafham Water involving 8 runs and 7 swims over a 10km course.