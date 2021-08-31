English national titles for local bowlers in Skegness including a brother and sister team

Stephen and Louise Harris with their National Under 25 pairs trophies.

Ketton pair Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford swept to success in the senior pairs, with victories over North Essex (27-13), Notts (24-11) and Northumberland 19-10 in the final.

Blackstones’ brother and sister pairing Stephen and Louise Harris lifted the under 25 open pairs trophy following victories against North Cambs (22-8), Humberside (20-15) and Suffolk 20-8 in the final.

It was a fitting climax to Stephen’s final season in this age group as he claimed the title for the second time, having won it with Darren Middleton in 2016. Louise also reached the semi-finals of the under 25 singles.

Shirley Suffling (left) and Chris Ford with their National trophies.

Northants narrowly missed out on a third title when Jane Needham and Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) were beaten 19-14 in the final of the mixed pairs by Derbyshire, having defeated Northumberland (19-10), Norfolk (20-14) and Lincs (17-8) en route to the decider.

Yaxley duo Robert Heath and Tony Belson were pipped 19-18 by North Essex in the semi-finals of the senior pairs and the Parkway trio of Paul Dalliday, Michelle Coleman and James Harford also missed out on a final spot after losing 18-14 to Durham in the semi-finals.