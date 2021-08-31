English national titles for local bowlers in Skegness including a brother and sister team
Northants bowlers claimed two national titles at the English Bowling Federation championships held at Skegness.
Ketton pair Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford swept to success in the senior pairs, with victories over North Essex (27-13), Notts (24-11) and Northumberland 19-10 in the final.
Blackstones’ brother and sister pairing Stephen and Louise Harris lifted the under 25 open pairs trophy following victories against North Cambs (22-8), Humberside (20-15) and Suffolk 20-8 in the final.
It was a fitting climax to Stephen’s final season in this age group as he claimed the title for the second time, having won it with Darren Middleton in 2016. Louise also reached the semi-finals of the under 25 singles.
Northants narrowly missed out on a third title when Jane Needham and Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) were beaten 19-14 in the final of the mixed pairs by Derbyshire, having defeated Northumberland (19-10), Norfolk (20-14) and Lincs (17-8) en route to the decider.
Yaxley duo Robert Heath and Tony Belson were pipped 19-18 by North Essex in the semi-finals of the senior pairs and the Parkway trio of Paul Dalliday, Michelle Coleman and James Harford also missed out on a final spot after losing 18-14 to Durham in the semi-finals.
Only five other representatives from the county made it through their opening round matches – Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) in the two-bowl singles; Martyn Dolby, John Earl and Adam Warrington (Blackstones) in the two-bowl triples; Linda Starbuck, Moira and Helen Holroyd (Stamford) in the three-bowl triples; Sophie Morton and Merisha McKernan (Parkway) in the pairs and Wendy Stevens (Whittlesey Manor) in the senior singles.