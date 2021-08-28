English national titles for local bowlers in Skegness

Northants bowlers claimed English Bowling Federation titles on the penultimate day of the championships at Skegness yesterday (Friday).

By Melvyn Beck
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:39 am
Stephen and Louise Harris have won an English National title

Ketton’s Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford won the senior pairs, while Blackstones’ brother and sister Stephen and Louise Harris took the under 25 open pairs crown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The county have the chance of a third title today (Saturday) with Jane Needham and Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) in the mixed pairs decider.