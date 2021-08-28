English national titles for local bowlers in Skegness
Northants bowlers claimed English Bowling Federation titles on the penultimate day of the championships at Skegness yesterday (Friday).
Ketton’s Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford won the senior pairs, while Blackstones’ brother and sister Stephen and Louise Harris took the under 25 open pairs crown.
The county have the chance of a third title today (Saturday) with Jane Needham and Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) in the mixed pairs decider.