England trials for many local bowlers

From the left, county president Martyn Dolby, Mary Dickenson and Pete Brown.

​Several local bowlers will be in action at Leamington this weekend in the England senior and junior international trials.

​Parkway's Tristan Morton will be hoping to retain his place in the senior team in Saturday's trial, while Nicky Brett appears certain to involved again as one of five players not asked to attend the trial.

It's a busy summer for the England team with a Test match against Ireland, the British Isles international series and the European Championships.

Nicky's daughter Chloe Brett is in the women's senior trial and will also be considered for the for the under 25 team, although she is not attending that trial.

Parkway's Ollie Jeapes bids to keep his place in the under 18 squad on Sunday ahead of the international series in Ireland on July 21/22.

Meanwhile, Blackstones' Owen Aspinall has been invited to attend the junior performance day.

Teams representing Northants Bowling Federation and Hunts Bowls meet at Parkway on Sunday (2.00pm) as they prepare for their forthcoming county programmes in the Adams Trophy and Middleton Cup respectively.

They will be playing for the Malcolm Squires and Dick Noble Memorial Shield which was introduced last year in memory of two local bowls stalwarts in both codes.

The John Dickenson Memorial Shield match returned to the bowls calendar after a year's absence and it resulted in a 116-107 win for hosting club Whittlesey Manor against a Northants Bowling Federation representative team.

John's played for Whittlesey Manor, South Ward and Peterborough & District and he was a prominent figure in the English Bowling Federation movement, both at county and national level, including terms as president and chairman.