England call-ups for young PANVAC stars and some excellent debuts from club teenagers at East Anglian League level

Tom Preston (left) and Seb Beedell.

​Two members of the hugely successful PANVAC under 20 team have received England call-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Preston & Seb Beedell will be travelling to Wales at the weekend as part of a five man England team who will represent their country in Sunday's Cardiff 5k.

Cardiff is regarded as a fast course, and the call up will provide the speedy pair the opportunity of feeling what it is like to compete for England in a top quality race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 athletes chosen to represent England across the male and female events, PANVAC are the only club to have had more than one athlete selected.

With cash prizes awarded down to 10th place, Preston & Beedell will be hoping to recoup some of their travel expenses.

EAST ANGLIA LEAGUE

PANVAC kicked off their East Anglia Track & Field League season at Cambridge on Sunday with a 4th place finish out of eight teams.

It was an encouraging start to the season with a number of young athletes excelling on their club debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under 15 Damian McNally really made his mark winning the discus, hammer and javelin. His discus throw of 30.73m exceeded the qualifying standard for the English Schools Championship.

Fresh from his exertions in the London Mini Marathon the day before, Harry Collister won the under 18 400m with a time of 50.50. This was a huge personal best and places Collister comfortably inside the top 10 of the under 17 national rankings.

Lewis Legge won the under 17s 400m in 4:08.06. The race was run with the senior men's race, and Legge took it on from 300m and was just pipped on the line by the winning senior man.

Elyse Morgan won the under 15 girls 100m and 200m with times of 12.70 and 26.00. In the same age group Charlotte Stannage won the 300m in 53.90 as well as finishing first in the B 200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romilly Sondh won the under 17 75m hurdles in 13.60 with Sophie Aslin first in the B race.

For the under 15 boys Luke Royston finished 2nd in the B 200m and 800m races, while Finlay Smith was runner-up in the high jump with 1.63m clearance. Jake Biggadike was 2nd in the B high jump.

Isla May Kenton finished 3rd in the under 13 100m, 200m and long jump.

Izzy Hurn finished as runner up in the under 17 300m & 800m events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were three senior women 2nd places for Andrea Jenkins in the throws, while Elizabeth Taylor won the senior 200m in 26.10.

Simon Achurch & Dave Bush dominated the senior men's throws with three wins and four 2nd places between them.

Sean O’Donnell won the 200m in 22.4 with Patrick McNally covering a distance of 11.54m for his triple jump first place.

Michael Major won the B 1,500m race with Kai Chilvers 2nd in the A race.