Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is keen to prove he has another promotion from League One in him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​That’s the opinion of club chairman Darragh MacAnthony, one given on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Posh have never been threatened with relegation at League One level in any of Ferguson’s four spells at London Road...until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But MacAnthony believes the experience has hardened his manager’s resolve.

"I have the best manager in League One,” MacAnthony stated. “He’s not just won three promotions from the division with us, but he’s also won the EFL Trophy twice, which is basically our FA Cup.

"He didn’t expect this season to turn out like it has, but he is determined to finish the season strongly and then win a promotion next season.

"He wants to prove he can still do it.”

Ferguson also has two promotions from League Two on his CV, one with Posh and one with Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The battle for survival for Posh could get a boost this weekend as three injured stars Kwame Poku, Gustav Lindgren and Jadel Katongo could all be available for the visit of next-to-bottom Shrewsbury Town depending on late fitness tests.

Poku is still the club’s top scorer in League One games with 10 goals even though he hasn’t played since December 4 because of a hamstring injury.

Ferguson is mindful however of not playing him until he is 100% fit.