Dennis at the double as Peterborough City shine at their own spring regatta

PCRC Spring regatta at Thorpe Meadows. Womens 8x race. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough City Rowing Club held its annual Spring regatta at the weekend, where crews from as far as Newcastle and York competed over the 1,000 metre course on both days.

The host club did exceedingly well, taking home 10 wins and 13 second places.

On the Saturday, Emma Dennis won twice. In the morning she joined Anouk Bosma to win the Women's J16 double with a comfortable nine-second lead ahead of Bedford Modern School.

She later joined Emma Calver to win the Women's J18 double by four seconds ahead of Northampton RC.

Women's J18 double winners Emma Calver and Emma Dennis.

Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Oliver Barber also both got two wins.

They won the J18 double by 16 seconds, and then they both joined Harry Evison-Williams, Nick Bosma, Tom Calver, James Garfield, James Goodchild, Mike King and cox Hannah Fitzjohn to win the Open band 1 eight.

Mattas Lebed, Leo Esposito, Roland Christopher, Lewis Barber and cox Jack Bosma won the J15 coxed quad by more than 10 seconds ahead of Bedford.

Keely Watson, Hannah Pape, Bianca Manganiello, Sarah Watson and cox Lucy Guantlett won the Women's band 3 four, followed by fellow club members Olivia Agyapong, Emily Fitzjohn, Kaia Campo and Anouk Bosma in second place.

PCRC Spring regatta at Thorpe Meadows. PCRC W4x. Photo David Lowndes.

The success continued on Sunday, starting with a victorious win from a Masters ladies crew.

Rebecca Shields, Audrey Jones, Debbie Hunt-Pain and Nickie Livett won the Women's Masters E coxless quad by an impressive margin of 15 seconds ahead of Loughborough RC.

Linda Dennis and Kate Read followed in their footsteps, winning the Women's masters C double by 10 seconds ahead of Warwick Boat Club.

Peterborough sculler Ian Palmer joined forces with rowers from Leicester Star and Hollingworth Lake to form a Masters C composite quad, which they won by six seconds ahead of Hollingworth.

Lastly, Chris Elder and Josh Seagrave won the Open band 1 pair by a comfortable lead of 10 seconds ahead of Leicester RC.