‘Dad’s Army’ tag helped Peterborough Panthers win the 2021 Premiership title according to team boss

Peterborough Panthers team boss with two of his golden oldies Scott Nicholls (left) and Chris Harris (right). Photo: Ian Charles.

Panthers stunned the speedaway world last season when winning the Premiership title in thrilling fashion with a team of relatively old riders.

And six of last season’s Premiership title winners are back at Alwalton for 2022 with young Dane Benjamin Basso replacing retired fellow countryman Bjarne Pedersen.

The Panthers also include teenager Jordan Palin again as their designated ‘Rising Star’ – but the rest are all at the mature stage of their career!

New Peterborough Panther Ben Basso.

“That tag of Dad’s Army was something which helped bring everyone at the club together,” Lyon said. “It really caught on and worked in our favour.

“I’m sure we’ll be labelled the same again next year and the boys will be more than happy to take that on!”

The addition of Basso, 20, brings the average age of the team down.

Lyon added: “Benjamin, bless him, is going to bring the average age right down! But we have no concerns about him.

“He’s less than half the age of Bjarne, so I don’t know exactly what the average age now is, but I don’t have any issues with any of it.

“We drew up a shortlist of candidates for Bjarne’s position and there were one or two on there who would have fitted the bill and done the job.

“We just felt Benjamin was the one that potentially has the most in him to improve, and he was the best of those who were available to us.