Cyclist Lindsay was first lady again and a race win for Fenland Clarion Club pairing in unusual event

Chris Cummings and Phil Merritt during the ‘Chelmer GP Des Gentlemen’ race. Photo Davey Jones.

Lindsay Clarke of Fenland Clarion Club was first lady home in round six of the Lincolnshire Cyclocross League in Pinchbeck.

Clarke is a prolific winner at all levels and and event hosted by Spalding Cycling Club was her first outing of the season.

Richard Betts-Masters was the first Fenland man home in 20th with Carl Garfield (36th) and Steve Clarke (40th) also taking part.

Fenland’s Chris Cummings and Phil Merritt took part in this years ‘Chelmer GP Des Gentlemen’ which is a 15-mile two-up time trial (TTT) organized by the Chelmer Cycling Club (CC). This event is a ‘2-up’ and a senior rider must be paired with either a junior, female or veteran. The senior rider has to ride on the front of the pair for the first 14 miles, then the partner must take over for the final mile, although both male, female, and mixed-gender teams are welcome.

The time is taken on the partner only. It provided an enjoyable end to their racing seasons in what was their third time of riding the event. The local pairing managed an impressive time of 37:20 to win the vets VTTA standard competition. They also won £30 in prize money.

Fenland Clarion are hosting their next evening of youth cycle racing at the Embankment athletic track on Friday, November 7 (6.30pm) when with all school age youngsters are welcome.