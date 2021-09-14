County track gold for Roadley, first interrnational appearances for veteran, local Great North Run results and race round-up

Paige Roadley

Born and bred in Nottinghamshire the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athlete capped a fine series of 800m races by winning gold at the Nottingham track.

Roadley clocked 2:26.3 in the big race, having run a PB of 2:24.92 at an open meeting in Watford the previous Wednesday. She has lowered her best time by nearly seven seconds over the last month.

INTERNATIONAL VEST

Brian Corleys

Brian Corleys wore an international vest for the first time when finishing 20th in the Kew 10k.

The Bushfield Jogger who was representing England Masters crossed the line in 35:31. Eye’s Wayne Bradley was also in action finishing 59th with a time of 38:18.

GREAY NORTH RUN

Helpston Harrier Josh Lunn took 18th place in the Great North Run on Sunday.

The 29 year old England International made his big breakthrough at the same race in 2019, when he clocked 64:25 for 15th spot.

Although finishing in 1:06.58 this year, the hillier nature of the new course had made for a more testing event.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Phil Martin was also on the elite start line, but pulled out early in the race due to pain from a back injury incurred while lifting one of his dogs out of a car.

Simon Fell also of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC squeezed into the top 100 in a race which for one year only started and finished on Newcastle’s Town Moor, instead of the usual city centre to South Shields route.

Fell clocked 1:17.10 for 99th place.

Nick Wilkins crossed the line in 1:33.36 with his fellow Eye Community runner finishing in 1:35.44.

Yaxley’s Abi Branson was 4th female under 20 in a time of 1:33.55 while her club-mate Kayleigh Draper clocked 1:47.27.

Bushfield 70 year old Eric Winstone was running his 21st Great North run, and despite feeling under the weather finished 4th in his age group in 1:49.20.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Ben Heron picked up a new 10km PB of 32:04 when finishing 2nd at Sunday’s Nuneaton 10k.

Chloe Finlay ran a seasons best 4:57.81 when winning the 1,500m at the Charnwood AC open on Thursday