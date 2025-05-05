City of Peterborough win an England Hockey Cup to complete an outstanding season

City of Peterborough Hockey Club celebrate their National Cup win.

City of Peterborough Hockey Club have crowned an outstanding season with a major cup final win at the Olympic Park.

City, who raced to the East Premier Division title, travelled to Lea Valley for England Hockey Finals Day on Sunday to contest the Tier Two men’s final against Manchester-based Bowden.

And they came out on top of a scrappy, cagey affair 1-0 thanks to a goal from an unlikely source. Josh Compton is more of a destroyer than a creator, but just before the break he bustled his was into the ‘D’ and somehow shovelled the ball over the line to the delight of a large army of travelling fans.

There had hardly been a chance of note before that moment, although City had just about more possession.

The goal led to a more open game with both teams having repeated short corners and attempts on goal in the second-half, but both keepers performed strongly and there was plenty of stoic defending. Cameron Goodey was in goal for City.

Player, coach and leading marksman Gareth Andrew thought he’d iced the game late on with a typical bullet-ike finish, but the officials decided he used his body to control the ball.

Bowden took their ‘keeper off with 3 minutes to go in attempt to force an equaliser with 11 outfield players, but despite a late penalty corner, they couldn’t break through and City held on to claim a fantastic double.

It was a gutsy win rather than a pretty one, but no-one at City was complaining. The team will return to the National League East Conference Division for the 2025-26 season after one season back in regional hockey.