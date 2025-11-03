City of Peterborough men suffer a third straight National League defeat, but five-star show from the ladies

Joe Finding (red) scored for City of Peterborough against Oxford Hawks. Photo David Lowndes.

City of Peterborough Hockey Club have suffered a third straight National Midlands Conference defeat.

All three losses have been by a single-goal margin against the current top three which suggests City are not far off challenging for honours themselves. Oxford Hawks were the narrow winners at Bretton Gate on Sunday after fighting off a second half fightback to claim a 3-2 success.

The visitors took the lead from a 24th-minute penalty stroke and that’s how it stayed until the final minute of the third quarter when the Hawks converted a penalty corner.

But City stepped up their own pace in that final session as Joe Finding scored from a penalty flick only for Oxford to restore their two-goal lead soon afterwards from open play. Matt Goodley then finished off a short corner to make it 3-2 with seven minutes to go, but City couldn’t find an equaliser despite some heavy pressure.

City are sixth in a 10-team division and travel to eighth-placed Stourport next Sunday (November 9).

Standings (all played 6): 1 Leek 16pts, 2 Oxford 13pts, 3 Nottingham Uni II 12pts, 4 St Albans 10pts, 5 Banbury 8pts, 6 City of Peterborough 7pts, 7 Norwich City 7pts, 8 Stourport 5pts, 9 Barford Tigers 2pts, 10 Birmingham Uni 2pts.

City of Peterborough Ladies made it six wins in seven unbeaten East Division One North games with a 5-0 derby win at Spalding. City maintained their one point lead at the top as a result.

A fast start with penalty corner conversions from top scorer Lily Craven and Rachel Fletcher gave City the perfect start and Fletcher added a third short corner goal before the break. Hope Elkins put the result beyond any doubt with a goal two minutes after the re-start and yet another short corner goal, this time from Hannah Grimshaw, completed the scoring.

City host mid-table St Neots next Saturday (November 8, 4pm).

Standings (all played 7): 1 City of Peterborough 19pts, 2 Cambridge City IV 18pts, 3 Norwich Dragons 15pts, 4 Cambridge South 15pts, 5 Norwich City 13pts, 6 Sudbury 12pts, 7 St Neots 10pts, 8 Spalding 9pts, 9 Wisbech 7pts,10 UEA 3pts, 11 Dereham II 3pts, 12 Ipswich II 0pts.

City men’s sixths and sevenths showed good form in East Division Five. The sixths are second and still unbeaten after top scorer Phil Martin’s hat-trick helped see off Pelicans 4-1, while the sevenths are fifth following a 10-0 romp against Spalding. Max Hawtin scored five of the goals.

City girls under 14s beat Upminster 10-1 with Annabell Robinson (4) and Isla Hastings (3) scoring most of the goals.

Selected City results/scorers

Men: 2nds lost 0-5 to Cambridge; 3rds lost 4-5 to Spalding (Gary Hales 3, Shane Carlton); 4ths lost 1-6 to Kettering (Neil Lake); 5ths beat Spalding 1-0 (Ed Walker), 5ths beat Pelicans 4-1 (Phil Martin 3, Ewan Fletcher), 7ths beat Spalding 10-0 (Max Hawtin 5, Peter Hings 2, Joe German, Sammy Spencer, Steve Cooper); 8ths lost 0-6 to St Ives.

Ladies: 2nds drew with Ely 1-1 (Emily Kinnear); 3rds lost 1-6 to Pelicans (Hayley Jeal); 4ths lost 0-4 to Cambridge South; 5ths lost 0-5 to Spalding.

Girls: U14s beat Upminster 10-1 (Annabelle Robinson 4, Isla Hastings 3, Bea Faith, Ellie Morris, Matilda Ferguson).

City’s junior teams have a ‘Super Sunday’ coming up with five teams in National Tier 2 Cup action at Bretton Gate.

Schedule 10am: U16 girls v Saffron Walden; 11.30am U14 Girls v Saffron Walden; 1pm U18 Girls v St Albans; 2.30pm U16 Boys v Beeston; 4pm U14 Boys v Bedford.