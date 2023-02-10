City of Peterborough Hockey Club were rusty and below par on their National League return okus results round-up

City of Peterborough Ladies captain Tierney Augustine in action against Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City needed a third quarter equaliser from player-coach Gareth Andrew to rescue a 1-1 draw from a poor quality contest at rock-bottom Conference Midlands side Loughborough Town.

It was just a third point of the season for the hosts.

Second-placed Andrew’s men are now four points adrift of leaders Harborne ahead of a game with next-to-bottom Lichfield at Bretton Gate on Saturday (2pm). Only one team wins promotion.

City of Peterborough Ladies were well beaten 4-1 at home to high-flying Harleston Magpies seconds in the East Premier Division.

Leonie Hart scored the goal for City who are eighth and visit fourth-placed Broxbourne on Saturday.

Selected local results: Ladies – Wisbech 3, City of Peterborough 2nds 2 (S. Jeal, Pennell); City of Peterborough 3rds 5 (Faux 2, Andrew, Welch, Bowtell), Pelicans 3; St Neots 2, City of Peterborough 4ths 5 (Radjenovic 2, Howard, Thorpe, Wood); City of Peterborough 5ths 1 (Teesdale), Ely 0; Bourne 6, Cambridge South 1.

