City of Peterborough Hockey Club were rusty and below par on their National League return okus results round-up
City of Peterborough delivered a rusty, below-par display on their return to National League hockey last weekend.
City needed a third quarter equaliser from player-coach Gareth Andrew to rescue a 1-1 draw from a poor quality contest at rock-bottom Conference Midlands side Loughborough Town.
It was just a third point of the season for the hosts.
Second-placed Andrew’s men are now four points adrift of leaders Harborne ahead of a game with next-to-bottom Lichfield at Bretton Gate on Saturday (2pm). Only one team wins promotion.
City of Peterborough Ladies were well beaten 4-1 at home to high-flying Harleston Magpies seconds in the East Premier Division.
Leonie Hart scored the goal for City who are eighth and visit fourth-placed Broxbourne on Saturday.
Selected local results: Ladies – Wisbech 3, City of Peterborough 2nds 2 (S. Jeal, Pennell); City of Peterborough 3rds 5 (Faux 2, Andrew, Welch, Bowtell), Pelicans 3; St Neots 2, City of Peterborough 4ths 5 (Radjenovic 2, Howard, Thorpe, Wood); City of Peterborough 5ths 1 (Teesdale), Ely 0; Bourne 6, Cambridge South 1.
Men – Ipswich 6, City of Peterborough 2nds 0; City of Peterborough 3rds 0, Cambridge 4; Long Sutton 5, City of Peterborough 4ths 1 (Catto); City of Peterborough 5ths 0, Wisbech 2; Cambridge City 13, City of Peterborough 6ths 0; City of Peterborough 7ths 3, Cambridge South 0; Wisbech 7, City of Peterborough 8ths 0; Bourne 8 (Edlington 4, Watkins 2, Howitt, Moisey), St Ives 3; Bourne 2nds 5 (Charles 2, Gregson, Mann, Clarkson), Cambridge Sth 3.